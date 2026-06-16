Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
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Modern art or thunder's child

These are the times that are so wild

Anything goes in this day and age

Spirits have a right to rage

How man has used up the world.

A message from a baby girl

Born from thunder and rain

To water and soothe the earth's pain

And fuss at man for his misuse

As he played fast and loose

With nature's mores and rules

Like he had never learned anything in school,

was selfish and filled with greed

Taking much more than he would need

So modern art and the thunder cry

Change your ways or the earth will die.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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