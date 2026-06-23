Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
9h

A self serve bar

Where in the world are

Those kinds of stands

Make plenty of drunken mans

In America it's more, more, more

Someone's sorry he didn't start that store

I would like to know what’s

Going on with alcohol that

It can be gotten by self

When over here it's on a locked shelf

I'm just amazed and shocked

Do they come on the rocks?

The possibilities are endless

Won't help people spend less

.

It's after midnight

And I just might

Be out of my head

Wishing I could find

A selfserve bar for my troubled mind

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim!

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