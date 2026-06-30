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Richbee's avatar
Richbee
3hEdited

Largest mushroom cap scones ready to be picked up rolled out one by two dusty flowers paste to set down in a pot braise in herbal oil to a golden tan and once cool even on a sweltering summer day sip à cool drink and devour your favorite fruit worth every scent that comes to a breeze.

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
6h

What joy to be a baker

Eggs, flour, and water maker

Putting fingers in the dough

Getting messy but so

Wonderful to create buns

Step up and get you some

Eating biscuits with honey

Better than making money

Flour with add ins makes magic

Not having tasted one is tragic

Of course it adds on pounds

But sometimes it's worth getting round

What joy to be a baker

Creating goodness for any taker

To indulge and dig right in

One or two would not be a sin

I think i might want to bake

Some biscuits to partake

In the abiding joy

Of baking for good girls and boys

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim!

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