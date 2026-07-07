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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
2h

How could I not look

at the sky with blue hook

When in the tropics

And earth is the topic

Everything is alive

Blue sky that dives

Over hot weather

I don't know whether

I prefer hot over cold

The heat has made me bold

I like this life of four seasons

Hot always is no reason

To stay alive in it

I would be a half wit

Plagued by all sorts of

Insects that have no love

Except to bite and sting

And make a mess of things

So, I appreciate the pic

But won't ever make it stick

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
2h

Thank you Theresa! Love your commitment to writing and turning up! Your beginning is the best!

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