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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
14h

Once again I am perplexed

Does this have to do with the next

World Cup that is on the line ?

Or have I messed up big time ?

Is it a Greek God that

Is handing out a win at

SPAIN'S SOCCER PLAYER

Or have I opened up a layer

Of some native story which

Is memorialized by a ditch

In a two- bit town

Sports makes me feel down

I would not pay to see

The madness that sports can be

I will be staying at home

While countries swap players under a dome

Oh Greek Gods shine down on me

And bless my attempt at poetry !

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

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Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
6h

You posted early! What a surprise to wake & find this prompt awaiting!

The wall breathes pink under the sun, cracked like old skin but alive with color. E' STATO scrawled above like a declaration - it was, or he was, or maybe this moment was. Maradona leans in, that sly smile frozen mid-pass, the Italian flag clutched like a lifeline between worlds. One arm stretches across the blue wave of the bay, the other reaching toward the figure in flowing robes, mythic and human at once. Naples doesn't just remember; it wears its legends.

I imagine walking that gravel path, weeds pushing through like stubborn fans who refuse to leave the stadium. The air smells of sea salt, exhaust, and fresh paint. Every corner here carries echoes...kids kicking a ball against the same wall, old men arguing in dialect about '85, the year the city shook the world. The mural pulls you in because it's not polite. It's loud, imperfect, reaching across time the way Diego reached across the pitch: chaotic, brilliant, impossible to ignore.

What if the painted hand actually moves at dusk?What if the robed figure whispers back in the voice of the city itself - Forza Napoli, sempre. You feel small standing there, but also giant, part of the endless chain of hands passing the ball forward. Grief and glory layered thick as the paint. Suburban estate turned shrine. Tourists snap photos; locals just nod, like yeah, of course he's still here.

The hallway behind the mural stretches long and orange, doors opening into more stories. Laundry hanging, voices spilling out, life refusing to be framed. That's the magic - art isn't behind glass. It's breathing with you, peeling a little at the edges, ready for the next hand to touch it up or add their own tag.

I want to step into the frame. Grab that flag. Run.

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