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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
10h

One special stone was found

From thousands of rocks laying around

It held a creature of the past

Though long dead it still does last

They call them fossils now

Echoes of a time that existed somehow

Many have been found as evidence

That life was here a long time since

Before man walked on the earth

Only little primates scuttling into their berth

Became a man-ifest destiny

Where he destroys all he sees

Such examples of previous lives

Should awaken man to all he strives

That time on earth is not guaranteed

We should cherish the land or we

will suffer the fate of those long dead

If we would change our ways to go ahead ,

But we must give up some olden ways

To assure our conditions see a brighter day ✨️

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

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