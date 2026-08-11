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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
13h

Pepper and salt so nice

I had to think twice

Because I use so little

Bland is how I eat my vittles

Pepper makes me sneeze

Nothing on my peas

And salt makes me swell

Thirst I cannot quell

But they are so cute

Pink shakers are a hoot !

I wonder about their use

So huge who needs an excuse

To salt their meal with abandon

Or pepper their steak at random

But I don't really care

Let them eat what they dare

We are our choices that's true

We all do what we do

I have no more to say

Salt and Pepper don't make my day.

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Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
4h

The booth was still warm from him. Half-eaten fries cooling under a thin sheen of grease, the blue sweatshirt slumped across the opposite seat like a discarded second skin, the glass of water sweating quietly onto the formica. The math test, edges soft, equations marching in careful rows, lay abandoned beside the ketchup.

The second the bathroom door swung shut, the two mosaic shakers, prim little S with its careful posture, restless P already leaning toward mischief, tilted toward each other as if they had been waiting all morning for this exact moment.

“He’s stuck on number fourteen again,” S murmured, voice soft as the fall of fine crystals. “You can feel it. The eraser marks are practically vibrating.”

P gave a tiny golden-knobbed shrug. “Number fourteen is a trick. The denominator never simplifies the way he wants it to. I’ve watched him circle the same fraction three times.”

“He’ll be back in two minutes,” S said. “Maybe three if the hand dryer is broken again.”

They both stared at the empty space where the boy had been. The diner hummed around them, coffee pot sighing, a trucker laughing too loud at the counter, the faint sizzle of something hitting the flat-top.

P leaned closer. “Do you ever wish he’d just season the fries already? We’ve been sitting here looking decorative for forty minutes.”

“We’re not decorative,” S answered, a little prim. “We’re essential. Without us this place would be bland as that water glass.”

The water glass, for its part, said nothing. It only continued its slow, dignified condensation.

S lowered its voice. “When he comes back, I’m going to make sure the first shake lands right on the edge of the paper. Just enough to make him look up. Remind him we’re here.”

P’s lid gave the faintest metallic click of agreement. “And if he reaches for the ketchup first, I vote we tip ourselves over. Dramatic. Memorable. He’ll never ignore us again.”

The bathroom door creaked open down the hall.

Both shakers straightened at once, mosaic tiles gleaming under the fluorescent lights, gold knobs catching the glow like tiny crowns. The math test waited. The fries waited. The blue sweatshirt kept its secrets.

S and P fell silent, the perfect picture of polite tableware, until the boy’s footsteps faded again toward the jukebox, and the conversation resumed, softer than salt.

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