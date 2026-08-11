Writing Prompt 180
Prompt Station
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If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
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Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
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Pepper and salt so nice
I had to think twice
Because I use so little
Bland is how I eat my vittles
Pepper makes me sneeze
Nothing on my peas
And salt makes me swell
Thirst I cannot quell
But they are so cute
Pink shakers are a hoot !
I wonder about their use
So huge who needs an excuse
To salt their meal with abandon
Or pepper their steak at random
But I don't really care
Let them eat what they dare
We are our choices that's true
We all do what we do
I have no more to say
Salt and Pepper don't make my day.
The booth was still warm from him. Half-eaten fries cooling under a thin sheen of grease, the blue sweatshirt slumped across the opposite seat like a discarded second skin, the glass of water sweating quietly onto the formica. The math test, edges soft, equations marching in careful rows, lay abandoned beside the ketchup.
The second the bathroom door swung shut, the two mosaic shakers, prim little S with its careful posture, restless P already leaning toward mischief, tilted toward each other as if they had been waiting all morning for this exact moment.
“He’s stuck on number fourteen again,” S murmured, voice soft as the fall of fine crystals. “You can feel it. The eraser marks are practically vibrating.”
P gave a tiny golden-knobbed shrug. “Number fourteen is a trick. The denominator never simplifies the way he wants it to. I’ve watched him circle the same fraction three times.”
“He’ll be back in two minutes,” S said. “Maybe three if the hand dryer is broken again.”
They both stared at the empty space where the boy had been. The diner hummed around them, coffee pot sighing, a trucker laughing too loud at the counter, the faint sizzle of something hitting the flat-top.
P leaned closer. “Do you ever wish he’d just season the fries already? We’ve been sitting here looking decorative for forty minutes.”
“We’re not decorative,” S answered, a little prim. “We’re essential. Without us this place would be bland as that water glass.”
The water glass, for its part, said nothing. It only continued its slow, dignified condensation.
S lowered its voice. “When he comes back, I’m going to make sure the first shake lands right on the edge of the paper. Just enough to make him look up. Remind him we’re here.”
P’s lid gave the faintest metallic click of agreement. “And if he reaches for the ketchup first, I vote we tip ourselves over. Dramatic. Memorable. He’ll never ignore us again.”
The bathroom door creaked open down the hall.
Both shakers straightened at once, mosaic tiles gleaming under the fluorescent lights, gold knobs catching the glow like tiny crowns. The math test waited. The fries waited. The blue sweatshirt kept its secrets.
S and P fell silent, the perfect picture of polite tableware, until the boy’s footsteps faded again toward the jukebox, and the conversation resumed, softer than salt.