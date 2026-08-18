Writing Prompt 181
Prompt Station
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If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
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Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
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Kew Gardens lies quiet beside the Thames, a green pocket of lawns and avenues where the Great Pagoda rises above the trees and Queen Charlotte’s Cottage still keeps its secrets near the river.
The grass was still warm from the last visitors. Three empty deckchairs stood in a loose arc, canvas slightly creased where backs and legs had pressed, the faint scent of sunscreen and cut grass hanging in the air. A forgotten paperback lay spine-up in the shade of Queen Charlotte. A half-drunk bottle of water sat sweating beside William & Adelaide. The trees kept their soft, private rustle.
The second the last visitor’s footsteps faded down the path, the three chairs tilted toward one another as if they had been waiting all afternoon for this exact moment.
“She left the book open on purpose,” Queen Charlotte murmured, voice low and measured. “Page sixty-two. The part where the woman sits beneath the trees and the garden holds its breath with her. Nothing required. The light moving across the grass the same way it always has. She’ll be back for it. You can feel the hesitation in the way she stood up.”
William & Adelaide gave a small wooden creak of agreement. “The father before her never quite settled. He was new to this kind of quiet worry. The child was fine,sleeping soundly; but the responsibility still sat heavy on him. He kept checking the pushchair the way one checks a door lock at night. I held him as steady as I could.”
Pagoda, younger and restless, shifted its frame. “Mine barely stayed long enough to leave a shape. One dramatic sigh and gone. I almost tipped myself over just to make her look.”
A blackbird called from the direction of the Pagoda. Somewhere farther off a child laughed, then the sound was swallowed by leaves.
Queen Charlotte lowered her voice. “When she comes back for the book, I’m going to catch the light just so. Make the canvas glow. Remind her the garden is still here.”
William & Adelaide’s armrest gave the faintest answering creak. “And if she reaches for the water first, I vote we lean a little. Soft. Inviting. She’ll sit again without thinking.”
Footsteps returned along the path.
All three chairs straightened at once, wooden frames quiet, turquoise and navy patterns catching the late sun like tiny banners. The paperback waited. The water bottle waited. The grass kept its secrets.
They fell silent, the perfect picture of polite garden furniture, until the footsteps passed and the conversation resumed, softer than the breeze.
A semi circle of deck chairs
Waiting or abandoned , do I care?
There is a similar scene
Where a man is selling ice cream
Bit now it's up for sale
Abandoned chairs holding nails
The ice cream man has gone away
Those were happy days
To stop In and get a treat
Summer is making a retreat
The yellow leaves are falling
And the screech owls began calling
Autumn is on its way
Wish summer days could stay
Prepare for winter ' s icy breath
Flighty flowers bloom to death
Empty chairs make me uneasy
Life's changes make me queasy
The old rhythms continue on
I'm blessed to not be alone.
Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !