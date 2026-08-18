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Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
3h

Kew Gardens lies quiet beside the Thames, a green pocket of lawns and avenues where the Great Pagoda rises above the trees and Queen Charlotte’s Cottage still keeps its secrets near the river.

The grass was still warm from the last visitors. Three empty deckchairs stood in a loose arc, canvas slightly creased where backs and legs had pressed, the faint scent of sunscreen and cut grass hanging in the air. A forgotten paperback lay spine-up in the shade of Queen Charlotte. A half-drunk bottle of water sat sweating beside William & Adelaide. The trees kept their soft, private rustle.

The second the last visitor’s footsteps faded down the path, the three chairs tilted toward one another as if they had been waiting all afternoon for this exact moment.

“She left the book open on purpose,” Queen Charlotte murmured, voice low and measured. “Page sixty-two. The part where the woman sits beneath the trees and the garden holds its breath with her. Nothing required. The light moving across the grass the same way it always has. She’ll be back for it. You can feel the hesitation in the way she stood up.”

William & Adelaide gave a small wooden creak of agreement. “The father before her never quite settled. He was new to this kind of quiet worry. The child was fine,sleeping soundly; but the responsibility still sat heavy on him. He kept checking the pushchair the way one checks a door lock at night. I held him as steady as I could.”

Pagoda, younger and restless, shifted its frame. “Mine barely stayed long enough to leave a shape. One dramatic sigh and gone. I almost tipped myself over just to make her look.”

A blackbird called from the direction of the Pagoda. Somewhere farther off a child laughed, then the sound was swallowed by leaves.

Queen Charlotte lowered her voice. “When she comes back for the book, I’m going to catch the light just so. Make the canvas glow. Remind her the garden is still here.”

William & Adelaide’s armrest gave the faintest answering creak. “And if she reaches for the water first, I vote we lean a little. Soft. Inviting. She’ll sit again without thinking.”

Footsteps returned along the path.

All three chairs straightened at once, wooden frames quiet, turquoise and navy patterns catching the late sun like tiny banners. The paperback waited. The water bottle waited. The grass kept its secrets.

They fell silent, the perfect picture of polite garden furniture, until the footsteps passed and the conversation resumed, softer than the breeze.

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
12h

A semi circle of deck chairs

Waiting or abandoned , do I care?

There is a similar scene

Where a man is selling ice cream

Bit now it's up for sale

Abandoned chairs holding nails

The ice cream man has gone away

Those were happy days

To stop In and get a treat

Summer is making a retreat

The yellow leaves are falling

And the screech owls began calling

Autumn is on its way

Wish summer days could stay

Prepare for winter ' s icy breath

Flighty flowers bloom to death

Empty chairs make me uneasy

Life's changes make me queasy

The old rhythms continue on

I'm blessed to not be alone.

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

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