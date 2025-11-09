Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I long for summer the buzz from bees and birdsong taking over street noise trees fluttering their leaves whispering carefree Now September's chills envelope my heart a brown leaf dances and sings new music on the record player as birds dart south for food and drink I'd love a break a blanket on the porch conkers on the ground and hot stews with an extra touch of spice and candles to warm the night every year at the change of season what I prepare for my spring clean or my winter warmers bring a touch of hope and I've never ready for a winter or summer