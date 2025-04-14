Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I go against the stream bend down to drink from dirty water drenched in sewage stream. I peeled off my coat. There’s always one. Fade to yellow, fade to black I wish I could say something. Instead I give off illusions of reflections and I find the sky below me in the sacred mud, for once a holy trench In me, you god. Guide me, your servant monk All I ever wanted when I’m thirsty is to lean in.

This poem came about in the Imaginative Storm hosted by

and

. There are writing workshops and there are writing workshops.