You Are a Man
Train station poem
If it’s not enough
I can only give you everything
Each day asks us of more
Stars alight and align
Our luck is slippery
Like floors on a rainy day at the train station
If it’s not enough
I don’t know where to go without you
One day a week is my favourite day
And it’s Tuesdays
You are a man
But in fact you can’t stand up
It’ll never be enough
And I can only give you everything
This month continues with the Song Title Poetry challenge. Hope to see you there. In the meantime, one of my poems from the train station theme.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stand by me.