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If it’s not enough I can only give you everything Each day asks us of more Stars alight and align Our luck is slippery Like floors on a rainy day at the train station If it’s not enough I don’t know where to go without you One day a week is my favourite day And it’s Tuesdays You are a man But in fact you can’t stand up It’ll never be enough And I can only give you everything This month continues with the Song Title Poetry challenge. Hope to see you there. In the meantime, one of my poems from the train station theme.