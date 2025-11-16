Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I see your back behind a thick grey mac I let you walk away you’re more distant Behind screens of heavy rain Shoulders touch briefly I looked the other way your gaze is fixed ahead our steps never synchronised Horizontal raindrops hit, slowed my step we shouldn't interfere fate wanted you here You’re distant In heavy rain And you haven’t seen me yet You choose to walk away. Moving faster than a speedy train Around me, everyone’s wearing grey Don’t let me stand in your way. Separates us nothing but the rain.