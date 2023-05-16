Welcome

I’m so glad you’re here.

Never want to miss an update? Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and archive full of writing tips, poems and past comments on SPAWN sessions and other published work.

Welcome and thank you for joining my Writer pilgrim by So Elite!

I’m very appreciative to have you join me on this journey and thank you for showing interest in Writer pilgrim by So Elite’s stories, poems, articles and courses.

A pilgrim is a traveller, a peregrine, someone who is on a journey to a place that is spiritual and perhaps even sacred. Writing is a journey. It takes you to places far away and feelings you did not expect to find in the process. In the middle of nothing, you find you, what you like and who you are.

As a free subscriber, you’ll receive weekly emails from me containing poem, a short story, blog notes, observations and/or photos. I share reflections on the craft of writing and each week I run SPAWN, a live session where we chat about writing, Substacking and offer support to one another for an hour in the comments of that week’s SPAWN edition.

You will also find live TINAWW sessions, which are writers workshop for the paid subscribers only. This Is Not a Writer’s Workshop, TINAWW, are workshops to help you on your writing journey, whether you’re an amateur or pro and create healthy writing habits and consistency to perfect your craft.

This is an invitation to find out what goes on in the world around us and within us and a space to explore unsung heroes and perspectives. Finally, of course I hope you will get inspired to write, paint, run or simply discover our community where you are allowed to be you.

Let’s look after each other and keep encouraging each other to do what we love and grow from.

You will be getting posts in your inbox 1-7 times per week and sometimes a little quieter during holidays and summer.

Subscribe, comment and interact with the community of Writer Pilgrim by So Elite. Your subscription means you support independent writers, journalists and teachers. Thank you!

A paid subscription gets you:

Full access to the whole archive. Posts are paywalled after two weeks of being available for free reads. Here you have poems, articles on writing, tips on Substack and old SPAWN editions with Substack advice and resources from the community of seasoned writers and creators who share their top advice and experience and AMAs (ask me anything on Substack and poetry). There are also tips on London, photograph diaries and book, concert, theatre and culture reviews.

Access to participate to the online TINAWW this is not a writer’s workshop (run by Writer Pilgrim)

Free 30 minute consultation where I read a piece you have written and offer feedback on it or writer’s coaching. 50% - 50% (I read for 15 minutes and I comment for 15 minutes).

You get free listen to the podcast and readings of poems on the section Writer Pilgrim Sounds.

Ability to comment and engage with all posts, new, old archived and comment on the podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds.



Make sure you add this email address to your "trusted" list - to avoid losing Writer Pilgrim emails in your spam folder.



Bringing goodness, photos, poems and short stories to your inbox since 2023.

Everything on this publication is written by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite unless otherwise advertised. These are stories, fiction and articles told from the perspective and experience of the author.

Testimonials

“Your stuff and your shares have been so helpful. I’m overwhelmed with the reading, but I’m reading, reading, reading, absorbing. And you’ve been my guide here on Substack. The community is overwhelming. I’ve not had much experience with it. This is part of my domestication as well as education.”

PS Lorcan

"You challenge your readers to think outside the box, reach into their creative selves and express whatever comes to mind. I really enjoy your Substack and would love to spread the word."

“Not only is Writer Pilgrim by So Elite a wonderful poet who manages to post beautiful poems and incredibly fun poetry prompts regularly, but they are also one of the friendliest and most supportive members of the Substack poetry community!”

I love what you do!

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.