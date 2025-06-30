Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

you stopped seeing long ago since no one told you you stopped the channels from reporting no one wants to know maybe it's wrong for all you believe is here a photo with a screen around a frame no one talks no one screams we're on the verge, waiting for Eve. Didn't want to bother the themes are always the same history should have taught us, whatever is achieved, the man who steals the water he's the one you should stop at every border he's the one for whom a wall was built but they blamed Frankenstein and Prometheus a demigod and full blown monster they blamed Eve and Pandora now all I've lost a game we didn't know we took part in we stopped praying believed that others did and no we lease our aura and silently bury our dreams.