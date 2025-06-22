Truth is packaged Truth is sold Like a little basket Or a paper flower Pressed in a light notebook Truth is dear sold every morning in corners or online in a newspaper printed to tell stories, true or lies.
Thank you for your beautiful poem. Truth is a disposable thing, it no longer has the weight of other times, like in the Renaissance. Today, everyone has their own truth, which they won't give up, and some even sell it or try to force it on us. The truth is that the truth is often a lie.