You’re only what you’ve seen Give what you can Share what you’ve been given Hot air balloons swoon Trains run on schedule You, run on a busy track All kinds of people come here Poor, commuters, homeless and kids Tourists, visitors, locals and police Dogs paw their way over the concourse A dropped phone, smacks Against the white tiles where pigeons escape hawks A screen won’t break as easy As the heart beating to the tears Left behind on this station. Where all kinds of people pass And rarely meet Unless one picks up to give What another Accidentally lost.