Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Optiskeptic's avatar
Optiskeptic
2h

A moment remembered and an existential agony revolving around that perfect second verse...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
6h

very powerful. A punch in the brain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture