Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I had forgotten about this moment A day when rain so heavy fell down on my face blurring my vision laying loaded, drops on my eyelids The boats were gone, the fishermen too; we walked in our silence only answering to the rain playing percussion on the lake. Breathing in, breathing out The cicadas have gone hiding Like the never forgiving sun Widows who waited in vain Hades will give gifts, but first he takes and takes.