In every season you see her hear her words you find their meaning in poems you wrote poems you re-read and the ones you have yet to write she's everything at once everywhere and one thing A piece of my heart stone cold not bleeding, not living I can't stand the pain so I numb it. Each feeling of joy, I deprive of oxygen. She unites all that I am she is the meaning and reason I understand and keep moving on mother the one and unconditional love.