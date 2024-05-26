Song title poetry started as a joke and a reaction. At the final days of NaPoWriMo when the prompt came up to write to a Tay Tay word I wanted to give up. Those adverse reactions can be quite strong. It’s not that I don’t like Tay Tay, it’s that when something is so trendy, so in, so pushed by all possible places I lose interest. I fail to see the authentic touch no matter how much girl next door attributes are thrown about. I have no girl nor diva next door who’s anything like that.

On my own prompt station here on Substack, I always say that if a prompt is too much, use it as a starting point. No wrong or right. If you don’t like it, work with it in a way that allows you to create.

It’s about time I listen to my own advice and so the first song title poem was born. I picked up the tingle in the gut that said this is fun. The counter reaction was, this is silly!

Have you seen how many silly ideas are good? Some are right out ridiculous, but not all. People may laugh… but what if they don’t and what if they do?

I decided to try. I devoted each day to a letter in the alphabet. I wrote a post, I wrote about it on Notes, I put up links in my newsletter and here we are. All letters done. We created a community together of rediscovering old songs, new artists and creating something new of something existing. Is it recycled art? Is it repurposed? What was it? You tell me. For the rest of the month, we’ll talk and discuss different aspects of our song title poetry journey.

Share

Today I would like you to share your favourite song title poem in the comments. I’d be happy if you could also invite other readers to come along and read. Maybe a post on your publication if you feel like it. Tomorrow we will choose our favourite song title poem by another substacker. Today is all about your own favourite.

Leave a comment