If you’ve been here until now, wow! Well done, you! You have poured your hearts into the song title poetry challenge. I never thought we’d had so much fun. As we are nearing the end, I am hoping to fill out the rest of the month with some further challenges. But this is not the end. Some of you post these on your publication, on notes and make a stand alone feature of your song title poetry collection.

Whatever you choose to do, tag us in so we can see your work elsewhere.

Welcome to May’s song title poetry and thank you for introducing us to amazing music and poetry with your work. Post your song title poem in the comments and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. And do post the link in comments if you do. No one’s counting if you’ve stayed for all the previous letters. They are there for you to go back, read, post and add. I’ve opened all letters and there’s no paywall for this challenge.

Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.

So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.

Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Share

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with W.

Leave a comment

If you like the community feel, subscribe and join some of us on our weekly Thursday SPAWN sessions where we talk all things writing and Substacking like a hangout after work.