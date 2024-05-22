Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 23

Wham

Blue

Different Corner

Where did your heart go?

The Edge of Heaven

If you were there

Wake me up before you go-go

Come on! Careless Whisper

Everything she wants

Bad Boys

Freedom

A ray of sunshine

Everything she wants

man of aran's avatar
man of aran
May 23Edited

looking for the heart of Saturday night

(Tom Waits song title poem)

---------------------------------

way down the hole

drunk on the Moon

(looking for) the heart of Saturday night

-

downtown train

red shoes by the drugstore

Ruby’s arms

-

Heartattack and Vine

watch her disappear

-

downtown train

anywhere I lay my head

I’ll take New York

-

God’s away on business

just another sucker on the Vine

-

downtown train

how’s it gonna end

a sweet little bullet from a pretty blue gun

-

I’m still here

way down the hole

(looking for) the heart of Saturday night

-

hang on, St. Christopher

chocolate Jesus

make it rain

