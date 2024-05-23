Writer pilgrim Substack

XXXtentacion

I don’t want to do this anymore

Sad

Snow

I don’t let go

Bad vibes everywhere

Moonlight

The remedy for a broken heart

Falling down

Numb

Dick Whyte's avatar
Dick Whyte
May 24Edited

Whew - wasn't sure I would think of anyone for X - was struggling. But then I had a faint memory of an avant-garde Greek composer I got into years ago, and haven't listened to in ages: Iannis Xenakis!! Still wasn't easy, his titled are in French, German, and Greek, and sometimes blend the languages in unusual ways, so I had to translate bit and pieces. But I got something in the end. This is the piece I listened to while writing it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vrz6-eO8Ug

.

-: Knots: A Ballet (For Iannis Xenakis) :-

.

In memory of

Night,

Straw in the wind,

.

Turning, returns

Rebounds—

.

Tracing a rustic

Mist.

.

.

.

105 more comments...

