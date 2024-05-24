Writer pilgrim Substack

Youssou N’Dour

Bamba The poet

Twice as tall

The Lion

Shaking the tree

Seven seconds

Undecided

How come

Chimes of Freedom

My hope is with you

May 25

This one's for Neil Young:

.

-: Borrowed Tune: For Neil Young :-

.

I.

.

Early morning rain,

Long walk home—

.

After the garden

We never danced

You and me,

.

Tell me why.

.

.

II.

.

Birds,

I've been waiting for you—

.

On the beach

The wayward wind,

.

Scattered

Silver and gold.

.

.

III.

.

Beautiful bluebird

Just singing a song—

.

Let it shine

Like a hurricane,

Falling off the face of the earth.

.

.

IV.

.

Twilight,

See the sky about to rain—

.

Over and over

Till morning comes,

.

Touch the night!

Be the rain!

.

.

.

