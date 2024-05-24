Welcome to May’s song title poetry and thank you for introducing us to amazing music and poetry with your work. Post your song title poem in the comments and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. And do post the link in comments if you do. No one’s counting if you’ve stayed for all the previous letters. They are there for you to go back, read, post and add. I’ve opened all letters and there’s no paywall for this challenge.

If you’ve been here until now, wow! Well done, you!

As we are nearing the end, I am going to fill out the rest of the month with some further challenges. And this is not the end. Some of you post these on your publication, on Notes and make a stand alone feature of your song title poetry collection.

Whatever you choose to do, tag us in so we can see your work elsewhere.

Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication. Since then, I have tried working around a theme, thinking of sounds, using stanzas. The song title poetry evolved to something more than random titles thrown together.

I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles and as song titles they are not copyright material.

Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble. Some of you stray from this but as long as you’re clear on what’s your addition and what’s the title using quotes for material that isn’t yours.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with Y.

