Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 1

ABBA

Chiquitita

When all is said and done

Why did it have to be me

I have a dream

The winner takes it all

If it wasn’t for the nights

Under Attack,

Super Trouper

Take a chance on me

Ring ring

Slipping through my fingers

On and on and on

Money, money, money

The name of the game?

Lay all your love on me

Eagle, Angel Eyes

Dancing queen

Gimme gimme gimme

2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
May 1

AEROSMITH

"You need to FACE facts. That ANGEL is never gonna WALK THIS WAY again. She's gone. And to be honest, it's NO SURPRISE."

"I'm CRYIN' here, you could have a little sympathy."

"GET A GRIP. We need to get you BACK IN THE SADDLE. Let's FLY AWAY FROM HERE. I know a bar where the girls are CRAZY. Lots of FLESH on display. OH YEAH. You GOTTA LOVE IT."

"SHAME ON YOU."

"Watch it. Or it'll be MY FIST YOUR FACE."

"I guess we could have one drink. We could even MAKE IT two. It would be nice to meet SOMEBODY again."

"Exactly, and with any luck, neither of us will be alone when we head HOME TONIGHT..." 😎

6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
