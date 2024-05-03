Writer pilgrim Substack

man of aran
May 4

David Bowie song title poem

I’m afraid of Americans

Young Americans

Absolute beginners

All the madmen

All the young dudes

Telling lies

Breaking glass

Panic in Detroit

Oh, you pretty things

Unwashed and somewhat slightly dazed

You've got a habit of leaving

Stay

Hang on to yourself

Let’s dance

Gloria Horton-Young
May 4

Dancing with Our Hands Tied

••••

Beneath the soft glow of Daylight,

We sway to the rhythm of our plight.

Dear John, whispers lost in the wind,

A tale of love that never ends.

Dear Reader, do you hear the cries?

The echoes of our last goodbyes?

Death by a Thousand Cuts so deep,

Each thread a heartbeat, every stitch a weep.

Delicately woven, this tapestry of pain,

Stitched with the colors of love's bane.

Don't Blame Me for the storms I've sewn,

Don't You remember the seeds we've grown?

Dorothea, with her wistful dreams,

Dances in the twilight's fading beams.

A waltz of longing, a pirouette of grace,

Trying to sustain this fleeting embrace.

Down Bad in the depths of despair,

Her dress flutters, an ethereal flare.

A canvas painted with hues of the heart,

A symphony of emotions, torn apart.

Each title a chapter, a story anew,

Painted in shades of melancholic blue.

Taylor's words, a beacon in the night,

Orchestrating feelings, raw and bright.

In this ballroom of shattered dreams,

We dance to the music of silent screams.

Our hands tied by the strings of fate,

In this masquerade of love and hate.

Oh, let the curtain fall on this tragic play,

As we take our final bows and drift away.

The spotlight fades, the stage grows cold,

Dancing with our hands tied, a story untold.

@Gloria Horton-Young

