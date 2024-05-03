May - title song poetry challenge - D
4 May - letter D
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with D.
Here’s my contribution and I hope you will share your favourite artist in a poem using some of their song titles.
Detroit Spinners
Games people play
Funny how time slips away
Mightly love
Ain’t no price on happiness
Just can’t get you out of my mind
I could never
Truly yours
David Bowie song title poem
I’m afraid of Americans
Young Americans
Absolute beginners
All the madmen
All the young dudes
Telling lies
Breaking glass
Panic in Detroit
Oh, you pretty things
Unwashed and somewhat slightly dazed
You've got a habit of leaving
Stay
Hang on to yourself
Let’s dance
Dancing with Our Hands Tied
••••
Beneath the soft glow of Daylight,
We sway to the rhythm of our plight.
Dear John, whispers lost in the wind,
A tale of love that never ends.
•
Dear Reader, do you hear the cries?
The echoes of our last goodbyes?
Death by a Thousand Cuts so deep,
Each thread a heartbeat, every stitch a weep.
•
Delicately woven, this tapestry of pain,
Stitched with the colors of love's bane.
Don't Blame Me for the storms I've sewn,
Don't You remember the seeds we've grown?
•
Dorothea, with her wistful dreams,
Dances in the twilight's fading beams.
A waltz of longing, a pirouette of grace,
Trying to sustain this fleeting embrace.
•
Down Bad in the depths of despair,
Her dress flutters, an ethereal flare.
A canvas painted with hues of the heart,
A symphony of emotions, torn apart.
•
Each title a chapter, a story anew,
Painted in shades of melancholic blue.
Taylor's words, a beacon in the night,
Orchestrating feelings, raw and bright.
•
In this ballroom of shattered dreams,
We dance to the music of silent screams.
Our hands tied by the strings of fate,
In this masquerade of love and hate.
•
Oh, let the curtain fall on this tragic play,
As we take our final bows and drift away.
The spotlight fades, the stage grows cold,
Dancing with our hands tied, a story untold.
•
@Gloria Horton-Young