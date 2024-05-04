Writer pilgrim Substack

Rod Bluhm
May 5

An Ode to Etta James

SOMETHING'S GOT A HOLD ON ME, MY DEAREST DARLING.

BABY WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO?

I'VE BEEN LOVING YOU TOO LONG.

TRUST IN ME.

I'LL TAKE CARE OF YOU.

FOOL THAT I AM, I'd do ANYTHING TO SAY YOU'RE MINE.

I want A SUNDAY KIND OF LOVE.

I GOT YOU BABE.

STOP THE WEDDING, TOUGH LOVER!

I'd do anything for THE LOVE OF MY MAN.

IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU, I'D RATHER GO BLIND.

IT'S A CRYING SHAME.

You say, "DON'T CRY, BABY."

ALL I COULD DO WAS CRY!

You reply, "DAMN YOUR EYES!"

They're MISTY BLUE, and you're ALMOST PERSUADED.

Fotini Masika
May 4

EURYTHMICS

-

Take me to Your Heart

-

Angel

Don’t Ask Me Why

I Need You

When Tomorrow Comes

Sing-Sing

The Miracle of Love

