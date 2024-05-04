May - title song poetry challenge - E
5 May - letter E
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with E.
Elbow
Gentle storm
On a day like this
Grounds for divorce
Six words
What time do you call this?
An Ode to Etta James
SOMETHING'S GOT A HOLD ON ME, MY DEAREST DARLING.
BABY WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO?
I'VE BEEN LOVING YOU TOO LONG.
TRUST IN ME.
I'LL TAKE CARE OF YOU.
FOOL THAT I AM, I'd do ANYTHING TO SAY YOU'RE MINE.
I want A SUNDAY KIND OF LOVE.
I GOT YOU BABE.
STOP THE WEDDING, TOUGH LOVER!
I'd do anything for THE LOVE OF MY MAN.
IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU, I'D RATHER GO BLIND.
IT'S A CRYING SHAME.
You say, "DON'T CRY, BABY."
ALL I COULD DO WAS CRY!
You reply, "DAMN YOUR EYES!"
They're MISTY BLUE, and you're ALMOST PERSUADED.
EURYTHMICS
-
Take me to Your Heart
-
Angel
Don’t Ask Me Why
I Need You
When Tomorrow Comes
Sing-Sing
The Miracle of Love