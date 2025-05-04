Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
5h

Joe Ely

Lord of the highway

Working on the highway

I keep gettin paid the same

The road goes on forever

Workin' for the man

Tonight I think I'm gonna go downtown

Honky tonkin'

Whiskey and women and money to burn

Streets of sin

Cool rockin' Loretta

Maybe she'll find me

Standin' at the big hotel

Lay a little grace on me

Treasure of love

I had my hopes up high

Suckin' a bottle of gin

Character flaw

Highways and heartaches

I'm a thousand miles from home

Time for travelin'

You can bet I'm gone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture