Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
1h

Okay, this is a slightly reworked version of something submitted last year. I imagined it as a conversation. Child to father, then father to child.

IRAKERE

Feliz compleanos

El tata

Ciento anos de juventad

Este camino largo

Lo que va a pasar

Por Romper el Loco

Bailando asi

Gira Gira

Baila mi ritmo

Que se sepa yo soy de la Habana

El volcan del caribe

Happy birthday

Dad

One hundred years of youth

This long road

What's going to happen

To break the crazy

Dancing like this

Spin spin

Dance my rhythm

Let it be known I am from Havana

The volcano of the caribbean

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture