May is dedicated to song title poetry. Our little online music festival. Letter I today and you may know Ian Brown from the Stone Roses. He’s got some pretty cool tunes. Hope you’re having fun so far and that you read and comment posts from others. Hit the subscribe button while you’re here. I wonder how much the movie title Eternity and a Day had to do to influence this title song?
Forever and a Day
Keep what you got
I wanna be adored
I am the resurrection
F.E.A.R
This is the one
I wanna be adored
Made of stone
My star
Waterfall
Whispers
Can't see me
Dolphins were Monkeys
I wanna be adored
Little seed big tree
Ten storey love song
All ablaze
just like you
I wanna be adored
by Ian Brown
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter I.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
My Favourite Game
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
For what it's worth
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
Okay, this is a slightly reworked version of something submitted last year. I imagined it as a conversation. Child to father, then father to child.
IRAKERE
Feliz compleanos
El tata
Ciento anos de juventad
Este camino largo
Lo que va a pasar
Por Romper el Loco
Bailando asi
Gira Gira
Baila mi ritmo
Que se sepa yo soy de la Habana
El volcan del caribe
Happy birthday
Dad
One hundred years of youth
This long road
What's going to happen
To break the crazy
Dancing like this
Spin spin
Dance my rhythm
Let it be known I am from Havana
The volcano of the caribbean