Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
melanie ann martin's avatar
melanie ann martin
4h

me2

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
4h

Rickie Lee Jones

Modeled after film noir. But this is song title noir...called...

****************

Little Mysteries

****************

Traces of the Western Slopes

The Last Chance Texaco

On Saturday Afternoons in 1963

Nobody Knows My Name

I Was There

The Horses

Running From Mercy

Flying Cowboys

Rodeo Girl

After Hours

Room at the Top of the Stairs

I Was There

Bad Company

A Stranger's Car

On the Street Where You Live

Rebel Rebel

Remember Me?

I Was There

Christmas in New Orleans

Sunny Afternoon

Bayless St.

Mink Coat at the Bus Stop

A Face in the Crowd

I Was There

Cycles

I'll Be Seeing You

Second Time Around

Comin' Back To Me

I Wasn't Here

I Was There

Where I Like It Best

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture