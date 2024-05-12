May - title song poetry challenge - M
13 May - letter M
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with M
.
George Michael
Praying for time
Freedom
Outside
Amazing, Faith
Jesus to a child
Something to save, one more time
Spinning the wheel
Cowboys and Angels Heal the pain
As, Kissing a fool
You have been loved
James McMurtry
Just Us Kids
Out Here in the Middle
Too Long in the Wasteland
Talkin at the Texaco
I'm Not From Here
Vague Directions
Where's Johnny
Pocatello
Old Part of Town
Levelland
Six Year Drought
We Can't Make It Here
Save Yourself
Don't Waste Away
Sweet Suzanne
Poor Lost Soul
How'm I Gonna Find You Now