Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with O.
Oasis
Whatever
The masterplan
Let there be love
Cigarettes and alcohol
Some might say
Don’t go away
Champagne supernova
Stop crying your heart out
Roll with it
Live forever
-: We’re All Water: For Yoko Ono :-
.
Between my head and the sky—
.
Waiting for the sunrise
Watching the rain,
.
I’m alive
Moving mountains.
.
<3