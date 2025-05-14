Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
2h

Another set of issues

.

Here it goes

the muppet show theme song

Do what you want

.

White knuckles

A good idea at the time

.

No sign of life

a stone only rolls downhill

What to do

.

I want you so bad I can't breathe

It's a disaster

The writing's on the wall

.

Upside down inside out

the one moment

obsession

.

by OK Go

Darienne
4h

O is for Ocean Colour Scene

~

~

Riverboat song

~

The clock struck 15 hours ago

Going nowhere for a while

You’ll never find me

Outside of a circle

Lining your pockets

Song for the front row

Men of such opinion

No one at all

~

The day we caught the train

Policemen and pirates

Sail on my boat

Up on the down side

Beautiful losers

You’ve got it bad

Suspended motion

Waving not drowning

~

Soul diver

The downstream

Magic carpet days

Sing children sing

We made it more

Meet on the ledge

I just need myself

Hoping you’re making it too

~

Traveller’s tune

Profit in peace

What’s mine is yours

Mona Lisa eyes

On the way home

The face smiles back easily

This understanding

Everything comes at the right time

