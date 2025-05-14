May - title song poetry challenge O
15 May - letters O
May is dedicated to song title poetry. Thank you for treating this space with respect. Letter O today. I love the videos of these guys. It's usually one of the musicians miming the most as if he's the singer. Check them out and check the competition out. Hope you're having fun so far and that you read and comment posts from others. Tomorrow's post is published to web only to give space for a new poem.
Another set of issues
Here it goes
the muppet show theme song
Do what you want
White knuckles
A good idea at the time
No sign of life
a stone only rolls downhill
What to do
I want you so bad I can't breathe
It's a disaster
The writing's on the wall
Upside down inside out
the one moment
obsession
by OK Go
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter O.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
My Favourite Game
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
For what it's worth
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
O is for Ocean Colour Scene
~
~
Riverboat song
~
The clock struck 15 hours ago
Going nowhere for a while
You’ll never find me
Outside of a circle
Lining your pockets
Song for the front row
Men of such opinion
No one at all
~
The day we caught the train
Policemen and pirates
Sail on my boat
Up on the down side
Beautiful losers
You’ve got it bad
Suspended motion
Waving not drowning
~
Soul diver
The downstream
Magic carpet days
Sing children sing
We made it more
Meet on the ledge
I just need myself
Hoping you’re making it too
~
Traveller’s tune
Profit in peace
What’s mine is yours
Mona Lisa eyes
On the way home
The face smiles back easily
This understanding
Everything comes at the right time