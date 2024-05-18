Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 19

https://open.substack.com/pub/blingnotbling/p/nina-simone?r=ppxv4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Here's my song title poem for today!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Fotini Masika's avatar
Fotini Masika
May 19

Screaming Trees

.

Clairvoyance

.

Dying Days

Caught Between

Ocean of Confusion

Disappearing

Beyond This Horizon

.

Night Comes Creeping

In the Forest

Standing on the Edge

I See Stars

Too Far Away

.

Alice Said

The Looking Glass Cracked

Walk Through to This Side

Tomorrow Changes

Even If

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture