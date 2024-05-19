Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 19

Tanita Tikaram

If I knew

Only the ones we love

For all these years

My love

We almost got it together

The day before you came

Love story

I like this

Back in your arms

Everyday is new

Don’t let the cold

World outside my window

I might be crying

Dust on my shoes

Valentine Heart

I think of you

The capuccino song

Twist in my sobriety

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Treasa's avatar
Treasa
May 20

TRICKY

.

Feed me suffocated love,

broken homes.

Bad dreams vent

somebody's sins.

Black steel moving

through water like stone.

Bury the evidence,

tear out my eyes,

your name.

Thinking of running off?

Nothings matters,

does it.

https://youtu.be/9ZJTM03UByU?feature=shared

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture