Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
May 21

The Unthanks

Sorrows away

Queen of hearts

Blue Bleezing Blind Drunk

I remember

You are my sister

The testimony of Patience

What can a song do to you

She dried her tears and they did smile

Sad February

Nobody knew she was there

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Gloria Horton-Young's avatar
Gloria Horton-Young
May 21

Unforgettable

.

you said that night

under the gaze of Selene goddess of

. the moon

casting silver threads across

our lyric bodies

intertwined flesh

a symphony composed in the moment

.

Your fingers tracing ancient verses

on my skin each touch a fragment

pieced back into the whole of

. desire

we danced through

olive groves a thousand years past

and present merged as one

.

Unforgettable the taste

of honey and salt upon your lips

.

In the light of dawn we emerged

Persephone returning from her shadow

realm of ecstasy

.

Unforgettable the way you looked

at me as if seeing my soul

. laid

. bare

poetry in motion each heartbeat

an ode to the unforgettable

.

moments shared

________

“Unforgettable” Nat King Cole

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture