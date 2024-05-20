May - title song poetry challenge - U
21 May - letter U
Without music, no flavour. In your good times and sad times, songs are there to voice the emotions and track your life. Some letters invite us to acknowledge and pay tribute to the same band. See what today brings. Post your song title poem in the comments and share it on notes and maybe even do your own post about it. Post the link in comments if you do. No one’s counting if you’ve stayed for all the previous letters. They are there for you to go back, read, post and add.
Last month a prompt was the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and remembered the band The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson. I remember seeing the Cardigans back in the day when they were starting out. They were a huge hit in Japan, before Europe and America picked up on their music.
So I took a bunch of song titles and wrote a poem. It started with the a song I could remember first and you can read that poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
I would not even know if this is a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from titles. We all like our music and we have different tastes in music.
Let’s dedicate the month of May to write poems about favourite bands by using song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order. Today it’s a band or singer starting with U.
The Unthanks
Sorrows away
Queen of hearts
Blue Bleezing Blind Drunk
I remember
You are my sister
The testimony of Patience
What can a song do to you
She dried her tears and they did smile
Sad February
Nobody knew she was there
Unforgettable
.
you said that night
under the gaze of Selene goddess of
. the moon
casting silver threads across
our lyric bodies
intertwined flesh
a symphony composed in the moment
.
Your fingers tracing ancient verses
on my skin each touch a fragment
pieced back into the whole of
. desire
we danced through
olive groves a thousand years past
and present merged as one
.
Unforgettable the taste
of honey and salt upon your lips
.
In the light of dawn we emerged
Persephone returning from her shadow
realm of ecstasy
.
Unforgettable the way you looked
at me as if seeing my soul
. laid
. bare
poetry in motion each heartbeat
an ode to the unforgettable
.
moments shared
________
“Unforgettable” Nat King Cole