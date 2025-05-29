May - title song poetry challenge left out letters
30 May - choose a letter from English or other alphabets
May is dedicated to song title poetry. Pick your letter today! We’ve done the alphabet but what about those letters from non Roman/Latin characters or alphabets other than English. If this is too much of an effort, I’m sure there’s a band you thought of that you wanted to do instead. I know some of you did an extra on the day but now is your chance to bring a letter you want to do all over again with another band. This is your chance. As there are a lot more other alphabets in use in the world, you may wan to use a letter we haven’t focused on. If you don’t speak other languages, or if nothing comes to mind, use a letter you would want to revisit only with another artist this time. Pick an artist and go!
Calmer
It's automatic
Living in a magazine
Driver, Passenger
Woman Wonder
Lonely by your side
A habit I can't break
Jessie
We won't break
You and I
Control of the wheel
Blind
Never felt this way
Half full of happiness
I feel magic
Calmer
Useless anyway
Taken it all
Maybe say
Live and learn
Nobody Knows, Part One
Hope in the mirror
Information first
Blind
Control the wheel
We won't break
by Zoot Woman
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we completed all the letters and now you choose a letter.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
My Favourite Game
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
For what it's worth
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
