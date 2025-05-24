Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
32m

Nour el Ain

.

Habibi/Nour el Ain

Djadja

Leiley

Dynata Dynata

Rush

.

Jerusalema

ABCD

Con la misma moneda

Hely meli

Den mas syghoro

.

Tsigaro ateleioto

L'Histoire

30 40 (Yes I do)

Cumbia Pa'oriente

Baddala Aleyk

.

Toda menina Bahiana

San trellos se agapao

Oti agapo einai diko sou

Rosa Branca

Petit Pays

.

Songs sung Amr Diab, Aya Nakamura, Dania, Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Ayra Starr, Master KG, Henri Madoré, Gerardo Morán, Hamid el Shaeri, Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Sokratis Malamas, Cheb Tarik, Melisses, Lizandro Meza, Nancy Ajram, Gilberto Gil, Nikos Vertis, Glykeria, Mariza, Cesaria Evora.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture