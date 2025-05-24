May is dedicated to song title poetry. In between I post poems, podcast and articles. The theme today is world music, the letters to resume tomorrow. For today, let’s share a song title poem with songs in other languages from other countries. You are free to use one artist or a mix of artists. As always, share who the artists are at the end of your piece.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nour el Ain Habibi/Nour el Ain Djadja Leiley Dynata Dynata Rush Jerusalema ABCD Con la misma moneda Hely meli Den mas syghoro Tsigaro ateleioto L'Histoire 30 40 (Yes I do) Cumbia Pa'oriente Baddala Aleyk Toda menina Bahiana San trellos se agapao Oti agapo einai diko sou Rosa Branca Petit Pays Songs sung Amr Diab, Aya Nakamura, Dania, Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Ayra Starr, Master KG, Henri Madoré, Gerardo Morán, Hamid el Shaeri, Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Sokratis Malamas, Cheb Tarik, Melisses, Lizandro Meza, Nancy Ajram, Gilberto Gil, Nikos Vertis, Glykeria, Mariza, Cesaria Evora.

We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now our theme for today is world music.

This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.

I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.

One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My Favourite Game Erase and Rewind My Favourite Game In the round A Lovefool Hold me For what it’s worth And then you kissed me After all Losers. Been it. Your new cuckoo Communication For what it's worth This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.

Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.

Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.

