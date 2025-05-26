Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite

5h
5h

Once upon a time

.

Once upon a time

I was born in a moment

It was my land

Traitors

friends and brothers

.

You're beautiful, Venus

The giant

It was my land

The fairytale

The pains of Mary

.

by Xylouris

Gordon Schenck

4h
Gordon Schenck
4h

X (single haiku)

Riding with Mary

Johhny hit and run Paulene

The once over twice

