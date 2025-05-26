Have you noticed how a song can change your mood from the first note you hear? Some of us even recognise what song’s playing from the first second, the first note. May is dedicated to song title poetry. Letter X today. Once the alphabet finishes other themes take over and allow us to write more song title poems. While May is intense with this daily challenge, there are other ways in which you can participate in other writing and community based challenges on this publication. Hit the subscribe button while you’re here. Song title poetry runs every month from June - April on the first Friday of the month. The majority of my Substack is free. Paid subscribers also get my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds which has poetry, travel and interviews to inspire your creative life plus interviews. You’re welcome to upgrade to a paid subscription which is about the cost of a coffee per month or £50/year. Upgrade if you can and thank you for the kind and generous subscribers who help keep this space free!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Once upon a time Once upon a time I was born in a moment It was my land Traitors friends and brothers You're beautiful, Venus The giant It was my land The fairytale The pains of Mary by Xylouris

We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter X.

This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.

I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.

One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My Favourite Game Erase and Rewind My Favourite Game In the round A Lovefool Hold me For what it’s worth And then you kissed me After all Losers. Been it. Your new cuckoo Communication For what it's worth This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.

Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.

Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.

Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.

