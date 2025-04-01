Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.

The first day is a little trickier than last year’s prompts.

I will share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and share your poetry pieces here with me. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website!

There’s no prize at the end other than the satisfaction that you have been writing along with other poets around the world to the same theme for the whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can like me keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

Happy poetry month.

1 April:

Happy Tuesday, all, and Happy April 1. Today marks the start of another National/Global Poetry Writing Month!

If it’s your first time joining us, the process is quite simple. Just write a poem every day during the month of April. 30 days means 30 poems. We’ll have an optional prompt every day to help you along, as well as a resource. We’ll also be featuring a participant each day. And if you’re interested in looking at other people’s poems, sharing links to your daily efforts, and/or cheering along, a great way to do that is by clicking on the title of each day’s post. That will take you to a page with a comment section for the day.

This year’s NaPoWriMo will feature music and art themes from which you can get inspiration. A prompt is there as a prompt and you can use it anyway you see fit.

But now, let’s get started!

NaPoWriMo wants us to use Florentine Codex for inspiration together with a word from the glossaries below. The Florentine Codex was written to convert the Nahua people to Catholicism. I’ve personally never heard of the Florentine Codex and don’t know how much it accurately serves the Nahua people or if it is a manifest to introduce indigenous people to colonialist power beliefs. It will require a little research as a new theme is introduced. The above link gives you the twelve books in Spanish and an English translation.

“And now, to round out our first day, here’s our optional prompt! As with pretty much any discipline, music and art have their own vocabulary. Today, we challenge you to take inspiration from this glossary of musical terms, or this glossary of art terminology, and write a poem that uses a new-to-you word. For (imaginary) extra credit, work in a phrase from, or a reference to, the Florentine Codex.”

2 April:

“NaPoWriMo prompt is to compose a poem that directly addresses someone, and that includes a made-up word, an odd/unusual simile, a statement of “fact,” and something that seems out of place in time.”

These prompts are optional, you may use an image from the daily resource and create an ekphrastic poem inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe museum online collection.

3 April:

“The American poet Frank O’Hara was an art critic and friend to numerous painters and poets In New York City in the 1950s and 60s. His poems feature a breezy, funny, conversational style. His poem “Why I Am Not a Painter” is pretty characteristic, with actual dialogue and a playfully offhand tone. Following O’Hara, today we challenge you to write a poem that obliquely explains why you are a poet and not some other kind of artist – or, if you think of yourself as more of a musician or painter (or school bus driver or scuba diver or expert on medieval Maltese banking) – explain why you are that and not something else!”

As an extra source the NaPoWriMo team suggest a digital visit to the South Korean National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and check out their art collection.

4 April:

Today’s daily resource for inspiration: International Folk Art Museum

Today’s (optional) prompt is to compose a poem about living with a piece of art. If you have a print of a Picasso, or a painting you’ve done or a photograph, anything you consider a piece of art. You can take a photo and post on Notes to show us. Make sure you link back to here.

5 April:

Day five is here. I hope the columns stick to the formatting. First, pick a notation from the first column below. Then, pick a musical genre from the second column. Finally, pick at least one word from the third column. Now write a poem that takes inspiration from your musical genre and notation, and uses the word or words you picked from the third column.

“with a hint of frenzy” power ballad sharks

“the joy is gone” jazz fantasia nonsense

“smugly saying ‘yeah, I’m better than you’” folk song roses

“literally go nuts” march departures

“play terribly” chamber music bones

“deliciously” symphony infield

“about to burst” aria concrete

“crazy eyes here” overture butterflies

“fade out like my hairline” interstitial wool

“like you’ve been hit by an arrow” muzak vanilla

“louder than possible” breakup anthem vampire

“with contempt for imported convertible sports cars” rumba shadow

“like a naughty, naughty boy” waltz monument

“lord have mercy” outlaw country classic clock

“improvisatory screaming” death metal moonlight

“tempo di murder” novelty song centaur

“as roughly as possible” fugue pool

“gradually becoming a disaster” yacht rock hollyhocks

“play like you are about to start crying” tango chain

“obliterate the choir” hymn banquet

“like 100 tin cans falling out of a Volvo” dubstep snow

Daily resource is Museum of Fine Arts.

I’m thinking to start a new post for week 2 as these get very long. If you struggle with any prompt, I suggest you pick a theme, or word and write a poem as they are too prescriptive and intricate and I wouldn’t want to you to stop writing what you want to write because a prompt had you confused.

6 April:

Today’s prompt (optional, as always) veers slightly away from our ekphrastic theme. To get started, pick a number between 1 and 10. Got your number? Okay! Now scroll down until you come to a chart. Find the row with your number. Then, write a poem describing the taste of the item in Column A, using the words that appear in that row in Column B and C. For bonus points, give your poem the title of the word that appears in Column A for your row, but don’t use that word in the poem itself.

Row Column A Column B Column C

1 Ginger Snap Opulent

2 Honey Sizzle Velvet

3 Cinnamon Wheeze Golden

4 Tea Cuckoo Unfit

5 Oranges Gurgle Irreverent

6 Mint Boing Primitive

7 Watermelon Splash Mocking

8 Banana Rasp Unpardonable

9 Lemongrass Pitter-Patter Eager

10 Cilantro Drip Gentle

Daily resource: the Louvre.

7 April:

The optional prompt for the seventh day. Remember you wrote why you are or why you are not a poet, sculptor etc on day 3? Today NaPoWriMo wants you and me to write a similar kind of self-portrait poem, in which you explain why you are not a particular piece of art (a symphony, a figurine, a ballet, a sonnet), use at least one outlandish comparison, and a strange (and maybe not actually real) fact.

Resource: Canadian Museum of History.

On a personal note, I think all those of you contributing so far are symphonies in hiding. I wouldn’t be surprised to se some why I am a symphony on here. I’d love to see what you guys get up to.

Heads up! For day eight I will post a link and have the upcoming week (7 days on a separate post that will be published to web only, initially). So bookmark this page so you can find what you need.

8 April:

9 April:

10 April:

11 April:

12 April:

13 April:

14 April:

15 April:

16 April:

17 April:

18 April:

19 April:

20 April:

21 April:

22 April:

23 April:

24 April:

25 April:

26 April:

27 April:

28 April:

29 April:

30 April: