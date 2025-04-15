Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.

The first day is a little trickier than last year’s prompts.

I will share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and share your poetry pieces here with me. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website!

There’s no prize at the end other than the satisfaction that you have been writing along with other poets around the world to the same theme for the whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can like me keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year.

Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.

Happy poetry month.

1 April - 7 April:

Prompts for the first week are found here.

8 April - 14 April

15 April:

”Today’s resource is the online gallery of the National Museum of New Zealand. It’s pretty fun to just search for random words in their search bar, and see what kind of objects and art pop up. For example, I searched the word “butter,” and was presented with this photograph of a bracelet made up of butter and cheese exhibition medals, this stamp celebrating the wonders of butter production, and a teeny saucepan made for a dollhouse.

And now for our (optional) daily prompt. The MC5 was a 1960s rock band. If you’ve heard anything by them–and you likely have–it’s their 1969 song Kick Out the Jams.

Jesse Crawford, otherwise known as Brother J.C. Crawford, was the band’s stage MC and warm-up man. Below are the words with which he opened a concert in Japan in 1969 (you can find the recording on Spotify/Apple Music as part of the Kick Out the James [Live] [Japan Remastered] album, on the track titled Intro/Ramblin’ Rose).

Brothers and sisters I wanna see a sea of hands out there Let me see a sea of hands I want everybody to kick up some noise I wanna hear some revolution out there, brothers I wanna hear a little revolution [big pause] Brothers and sisters The time has come for each and everyone of you to decide Whether you are gonna be the problem Or whether you are gonna be the solution (that’s right) You must choose, brothers, you must choose It takes five seconds, five seconds of decision Five seconds to realize your purpose here on the planet It takes five seconds to realize that it’s time to move It’s time to get down with it Brothers, it’s time to testify and I want to know Are you ready to testify?! Are you ready?! I give you a testimonial The MC5

And now here’s a short little poem by Jane Kenyon:

The Shirt The shirt touches his neck and smooths over his back. It slides down his sides. It even goes down below his belt— down into his pants. Lucky shirt.

And now for your prompt! While Brother J.C.’s warm-up and Kenyon’s poem might seem very different at first, they’re both informed by repetition, simple language, and they express enthusiasm. They have a sermon/prayer-like quality, and then end with a bang. Your challenge is to write a six-line poem that has these same qualities.

All appreciation to Dawn Potter for this prompt!”

16 April:

17 April:

18 April:

19 April:

20 April:

21 April:

22 April:

23 April:

24 April:

25 April:

26 April:

27 April:

28 April:

29 April:

30 April: