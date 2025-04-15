Let’s write a poem a day for the month of April to mark the National Poetry Writing Month. By the end of the month, we’ll have 30 poems each. If you forget, or skip a day, you can always back track and write the poem later, or not. It’s up to do.
The first day is a little trickier than last year’s prompts.
I will share the theme of the day and I hope you’ll write and share your poetry pieces here with me. The prompts are set up by the NaPoWriMo website!
There’s no prize at the end other than the satisfaction that you have been writing along with other poets around the world to the same theme for the whole month. If you can do it for April, maybe you can like me keep up the practice and write poetry every day, every year.
Happy poetry writing and spread the verse to the world with us. Would love to see your poems in the comments.
Happy poetry month.
1 April - 7 April:
15 April:
”Today’s resource is the online gallery of the National Museum of New Zealand. It’s pretty fun to just search for random words in their search bar, and see what kind of objects and art pop up. For example, I searched the word “butter,” and was presented with this photograph of a bracelet made up of butter and cheese exhibition medals, this stamp celebrating the wonders of butter production, and a teeny saucepan made for a dollhouse.
And now for our (optional) daily prompt. The MC5 was a 1960s rock band. If you’ve heard anything by them–and you likely have–it’s their 1969 song Kick Out the Jams.
Jesse Crawford, otherwise known as Brother J.C. Crawford, was the band’s stage MC and warm-up man. Below are the words with which he opened a concert in Japan in 1969 (you can find the recording on Spotify/Apple Music as part of the Kick Out the James [Live] [Japan Remastered] album, on the track titled Intro/Ramblin’ Rose).
Brothers and sisters
I wanna see a sea of hands out there
Let me see a sea of hands
I want everybody to kick up some noise
I wanna hear some revolution out there, brothers
I wanna hear a little revolution
[big pause]
Brothers and sisters
The time has come for each and everyone of you to decide
Whether you are gonna be the problem
Or whether you are gonna be the solution (that’s right)
You must choose, brothers, you must choose
It takes five seconds, five seconds of decision
Five seconds to realize your purpose here on the planet
It takes five seconds to realize that it’s time to move
It’s time to get down with it
Brothers, it’s time to testify and I want to know
Are you ready to testify?!
Are you ready?!
I give you a testimonial
The MC5
And now here’s a short little poem by Jane Kenyon:
The Shirt
The shirt touches his neck
and smooths over his back.
It slides down his sides.
It even goes down below his belt—
down into his pants.
Lucky shirt.
And now for your prompt! While Brother J.C.’s warm-up and Kenyon’s poem might seem very different at first, they’re both informed by repetition, simple language, and they express enthusiasm. They have a sermon/prayer-like quality, and then end with a bang. Your challenge is to write a six-line poem that has these same qualities.
All appreciation to Dawn Potter for this prompt!”
Liberty is one of Jefferson's desires
For every citizen of the USA in its beginnings
Liberty is what every citizen wants
Liberty is what Facism takes away
Liberty is fragile and restless
Liberty must be protected by YOU!
NaPoWriMo Day 15
The world has turned its back, but we rise,
Each step a prayer, each breath a surprise.
Dignity’s not a gift, it’s a light we carry,
A flame in the dark, a hope that won’t vary.
We are the spark that refuses to die,
Together, we reach for the endless sky.
2025/04/15 by Jay Siegmann