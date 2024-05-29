You know Crazy right? Crazy ideas. But I have an idea. Write a note, a letter to the artist whose titles you have used to make a song title poem. If you want to do an email, do an email. But it’s more fun and original writing on paper. Explain what you’re doing and why and include your masterpiece!

Dear…

If you want to take a picture and show me the letter that’s ok, but I trust you to do it.

The floor and the comments are yours as I wanna hear how we’re all doing.

Tomorrow is crunch time. You’ll know what to do with that letter.

