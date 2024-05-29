Writer pilgrim Substack

May 30

Had to do this one quickly without thinking haha - otherwise I would have lost my nerve. Thankfully a few of mine were written based on very obscure small NZ bands, so it wasn't too hard to figure out how to contact one of them. So letter sent - I'll let you know if I get a reply. I sent it to Alistair Galbraith, from A Handful of Dust;

Hey Alistair,

You don't know me, but I have been a long time fan of your music. And some 25 years ago (or so) when you opened for Keiji Haino in Auckland, my friends and I gave you a cassette of our band on the first night - and then on the second night you remembered us, and had listened to the cassette, and gave some lovely feedback. It's been a really special memory for us ever since.

Anyway - I was recently taking part in a poetry challenge, where we were tasked to create poems out of song titles. And one of the bands I chose was A Handful of Dust. Then at the end of the challenge, one of the follow up prompts was to send a letter to one of the artists, to share the poem and let them know what an impact their music has had on us, and I chose you. Many thanks for all the great music over the years, and I hope you enjoy my humble effort at writing some poetry using song titles from Handful of Dust. Here's the poem, written as a sequence of 3 free-tanka;

-: The Colour of Grasshoppers: A Dance :-

I. first dance

in a handful

of dust—

i am god's finger,

.

and the sun

is not named

II. second dance

dialogues

of the dead—

in the house of voluntary poverty,

we will blow

our best

III. third dance

come,

breath upon these slain

that they may live—

in the city of the sun,

a brief apology

All the best,

Richard Whyte

