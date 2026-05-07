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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at 'Tales of the Zeitgeist', there were two Posts.

The first is the new edition of 'Haiku Highlights', showcasing some of the fantastic contributions that were submitted to the 'House of Haiku' in April. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-april-2026

And the second, is this week's new Prompt, which is all about 'computers'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-computer

Also, I think that new 'Open Tab' interview series Substack have started, where they're going out for drinks with creators from the site and having a little chat about their pages and how they're building their brands, looks really great, and seems like a wonderful way to showcase some of the talent on here.

Anyway, on to the questions... Who would play you in a movie about your life? Oh wow, that's a tough one. I'd definitely want the film to be humorous, so maybe someone like Steve Coogan. He's played a writer and journalist before, in 'Philomena', and is a writer himself, of course, and one of his character creations he used to play was the spoof lounge singer Tony Ferrino, so I think he'd have a lot of fun portraying the music side of my story, too.

Have you been to your local Library lately? Yes, I walked past there earlier, and it was very busy and crowded, because it's being used as a Polling Station today for the local elections. Although these elections are about local services, they're also seen as a referendum on the main government, and of course, people aren't happy with the way they've been performing at all. It's going to be very interesting to see which way things go... 😎

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Dylan Delgado's avatar
Dylan Delgado
3h

Hello everyone! I'm actually on time for SPAWN for once...

Over on the Muse I posted two posts. The first one is a poem called Origin, which is based on a prompt posted by Alex Dawson (write a poem on your poet origin story). You can check that out here: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/origin

The second one is the May prompt for the Imperfect Singers Club. This month, we are tackling Anarchy by The Wanderer Edit. You can check that out here: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/imperfect-singers-club-may-2026-prompt

In non writing news, on Saturday I completed my first half marathon, which is a goal I've had since last year. Now, time to build up to the full marathon...

Onward with the questions...

1. In a movie, I'd probably see myself playing my role. After all, I know myself best. If I had to go with someone else, I think I would go with Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. He seems like he'd be able to capture all of my quirks well, as he did Sheldon.

2. Haven't gone to the library recently, but I did pick up a book on a recommendation of the Remote Body (the organization that organizes Crip Craft Club) called Annah, Infinite by Khairani Barokka.

3. I want to check out the Buffalo Iron Works at some point. It's a music venue. Also want to go back to Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin Square (it's been many years since I've last been there). I'm eying July 14 to go to that, as a friend from high school is playing there.

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