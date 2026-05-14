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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
3h

1). How strictly do you follow genres in your writing? How do you inform yourself of attributes of a genre, to understand it as a reader and/or as a writer.

Genre is important as a label, because readers tend to keep reading the stuff they already like … so it’s good to know what they (and publishers are expecting). As the current work-in-progress is again historical fantasy romance, I’ve taken two subgenres of romance and mixed them together. As I learned to write through writing romances, I think most of what I do is probably subconscious now. So I don’t really think about the genre in any way except to give either a Happy Ever After, or a Happy For Now ending.

2). Almost half way through the May challenge of song title poetry. I know some of you have joined in and some of you haven’t. Regardless, those who join a challenge, whether it’s about writing, funding, or videoing, why do you join? What do you get out of the different challenges that are out there?

Last year, I was on holiday and joined in a fantasy writing challenge … I didn’t try to do every single prompt because of the travel but when you’re sitting on a bus staring out a window, prompts are excellent for passing the time. It was just fun to do, especially once you decide to avoid the pressure. The collaboration I’m hosting (link in my reply to this comment, because I was not, as usual, organized to think of this ahead of time) is kind of like an easy-going challenge…

3). Last week I asked you to share something about staying local and visiting a place near you that could be a new discovery. Did you get to visit a local gallery, arts hub, cafe, music or other culture venue? What did you do? What did you see?

Last week’s post is behind a paywall and I can’t remember what I wrote (if anything) for this but I am off this morning to a local organic food store for morning tea. It’s the second time I’ve been there, so hopefully, I’ll actually have time to poke around in the store as last time I stayed in the coffee shop area.

Oh, and that book I was loaned to read? It’s turning out not to be my cup of tea. I’ve only read the first two chapters and the prologue, so I will give it one more chapter but the inciting incident (hinted at by the prologue) hasn’t happened yet. It’s set outside the usual time periods I read, so I keep stopping to look things up!

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
7hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'bicycles'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-bicycle

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you inform yourself about genres and understand them? I don't really confine myself to one genre, and tend to bounce around between them. Most things I do are a blend of genres, but I guess I mainly focus on Contemporary Fiction/Humour/Horror. With a little Romance on the side! Haha! As with most aspects of writing, the best way to become informed about things and to learn how genres work is to read as much as possible, across lots of different genres, until you find what you connect with and what you feel moved to write about. And then just experiment and discover your own style and voice, and what works for you. Because that's really what art is all about.

What do you get out of taking part in writing challenges? Well, I think it's mainly the fun aspect and the sense of accomplishment, that comes from trying very specific types of writing or a particular Prompt, and seeing what you can do with them. I discovered Microfiction through Prompts on here, and it's very quickly become one of my favourite things to write. And of course, the 'Song Title Challenge' is one of my favourite Events, too! I think the amazing thing about that, is that it's a completely different way to appreciate music, and the craft of songwriting, as you explore a given artist's work, and gradually begin to see ways things can fit together to tell stories hidden amongst the names of familiar songs... 😎

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