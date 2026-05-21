Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
2h

Hi Writer Pilgrim, Chris and Chen !

I am not usually free on Thursdays but am cleaning windows today so I am taking a break to answer that a knife is my best friend in the kitchen!

Next is a padded dish towel to get hot dishes out of the oven.

Books are scattered everywhere and refuse to remain in the bookshelf.

I have a picture of the Roman Empire ruins at the Forum. I must say it helps me get through the current times . This too shall pass !

So good to be here for once. Best wishes to all !

Reply
Share
4 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
3hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'cities'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-city

Anyway, on to the questions... What's your favourite utensil in the Kitchen? That's a fun one. I have a little device that neatly takes the tops off hard-boiled eggs, so they're ready to eat. That's definitely one I use a lot. And a Timer is always very useful, too.

How do you make room for new books on your book shelves? Well, I usually just get more book shelves! Haha! I do have my main shelves, though, with all the really good stuff on I like to have displayed. Hardcovers, mainly, with attractive artwork. Those occasionally change, if one of my favourite authors releases a new book or something like that. If I need to switch something else out to do that, the one that ends up getting moved is probably going to be one I haven't looked at for a while, or don't regularly go back to.

What paintings do you have displayed at home, and can you describe one of them without telling us what it is? Well, one I have a small version of that would be nice and easy to guess is a very famous painting of a group of people enjoying a meal together, which was used as the basis for a plotline in a well-known novel by Dan Brown... 😎

Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture