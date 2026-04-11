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Writer Pilgrim Sounds
NaPoWriMo
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NaPoWriMo

Writer Pilgrim Sounds podcast
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid
black concrete road surrounded by brown rocks
Photo by Jake Blucker on Unsplash
Greedy winter

Greedy winter lingers
With snowy winds and thunders
Sky greyed a monochrome wonder
White diagrams its only decor

A rare phenomenon
They call you thundersnow
Thunder’s gonna wear
White wedding snow

Your dress that will distract 
and disappear as you lower the hem
When it will melt in front of your eyes
To…

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