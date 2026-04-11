Greedy winter
Greedy winter lingers
With snowy winds and thunders
Sky greyed a monochrome wonder
White diagrams its only decor
A rare phenomenon
They call you thundersnow
Thunder’s gonna wear
White wedding snow
Your dress that will distract
and disappear as you lower the hem
When it will melt in front of your eyes
To…
NaPoWriMo
Writer Pilgrim Sounds podcast
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid
Writer Pilgrim Sounds
Poems, stories and interviews for listening and podcast. This podcast features the story behind poetry, writing and creative flow for writers of fiction and non fiction. There are also videos and podcast of London off the beaten track.Poems, stories and interviews for listening and podcast. This podcast features the story behind poetry, writing and creative flow for writers of fiction and non fiction. There are also videos and podcast of London off the beaten track.
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