SPAWN Office Hours #119
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.
Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). A memory of an amazing food you’ve eaten and the taste is still vivid in your mind. It could be your grandma’s apple pie, or mum’s meatballs, or a tarte de citron you had in Paris. Share where, what and who with.
2). Have you thought of treating your book or the writing project you’re on as an entity that has it’s own soul, mind and someone you can converse with? If so, how does that convo go. If not, is this too much woo-woo or will you try it out and let us know how that’s working out for your writing?
3). Have you used the Reply Rules Substack has set up? What do you make of it?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
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Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, over at 'Tales of the Zeitgeist', I managed to get a Post up three days in a row! Yay!
The first was the May edition of 'Haiku Highlights', showcasing some of the contributions that were submitted to the 'House of Haiku' last month. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-may-2026
The second was a quick bit of Flash Fiction, featuring some pirates, for the 'Upon Our Seas, In Our Skies' project being run by regular SPAWN participant, Leanne. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-gifted
And the third was, of course, this week's new Haiku Prompt, which is all about 'stars'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-stars
Anyway, on to the questions... What's the most amazing food you've ever tasted? Probably my grandmother's cakes, for sure. But outside of that, I think you're right, Paris is definitely the one for culinary experiences. Especially an authentic pain au chocolat fresh from the boulangerie. They're absolutely delicious!
Have you thought of treating your book or other projects like an entity you can converse with? That's definitely a great way to ensure the dialogue is authentic. It needs to work spoken aloud. So interacting with the characters, or perhaps more accurately inhabiting them, can help you get a feel for who they are, and how they'd respond to the world around them. But I think every project does have its own soul, for sure, and its own unique personality, that it slowly reveals during the writing process.
Have you used the Reply Rules system yet? I just saw that Post today, yes. I think the word 'rules' can be off-putting to people, and I wouldn't want anyone to feel stifled or like they can't express themselves the way they want to. I'm not really having any issues with things I need to take down or block, and from what I've seen across the site in general, most people aren't being offensive on here and just want to enjoy writing, and the content of other writers. So there doesn't really seem to be any need to impose rules. For now. Haha! 😎