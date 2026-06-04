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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
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Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at 'Tales of the Zeitgeist', I managed to get a Post up three days in a row! Yay!

The first was the May edition of 'Haiku Highlights', showcasing some of the contributions that were submitted to the 'House of Haiku' last month. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-may-2026

The second was a quick bit of Flash Fiction, featuring some pirates, for the 'Upon Our Seas, In Our Skies' project being run by regular SPAWN participant, Leanne. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-gifted

And the third was, of course, this week's new Haiku Prompt, which is all about 'stars'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-stars

Anyway, on to the questions... What's the most amazing food you've ever tasted? Probably my grandmother's cakes, for sure. But outside of that, I think you're right, Paris is definitely the one for culinary experiences. Especially an authentic pain au chocolat fresh from the boulangerie. They're absolutely delicious!

Have you thought of treating your book or other projects like an entity you can converse with? That's definitely a great way to ensure the dialogue is authentic. It needs to work spoken aloud. So interacting with the characters, or perhaps more accurately inhabiting them, can help you get a feel for who they are, and how they'd respond to the world around them. But I think every project does have its own soul, for sure, and its own unique personality, that it slowly reveals during the writing process.

Have you used the Reply Rules system yet? I just saw that Post today, yes. I think the word 'rules' can be off-putting to people, and I wouldn't want anyone to feel stifled or like they can't express themselves the way they want to. I'm not really having any issues with things I need to take down or block, and from what I've seen across the site in general, most people aren't being offensive on here and just want to enjoy writing, and the content of other writers. So there doesn't really seem to be any need to impose rules. For now. Haha! 😎

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