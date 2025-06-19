SPAWN Office Hours #69
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Do you share old posts?
2). Do you market your Substack to people not on Substack? If so, how?
3). Share a new creative tool that you have started using.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Thursday 19 June
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (20 June) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (20 June) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Answering 1 and 2 together: No I have more than enough new stuff to send out to be ignored including on FB, Instagram and X. 😊
Hi everyone!
Well, summer is definitely here. I was almost knocked back by the heat when I went outside earlier. It's 31C! Which is currently the same as Barbados. Haha!
This week's Haiku Prompt is the complete opposite of that. It's about 'lightning': https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-lightning
Anyway, on to the questions... Do you share old posts? I've seen reminders about that coming up in the Dashboard, but I don't send them back out again, no. I do link to them quite a lot in new posts, though, especially when they're part of a series, and I do my yearly highlights and things where I show some of them again.
Do you market your Substack outside Substack? I did try to market a little on Social Media at the beginning, but it was fairly pointless. A few came on, but what tended to happen more often than not, was that anything with a link would just get suppressed so no one saw the posts. It's definitely worth mentioning you have a Substack as often as possible, and sticking a link in your profiles wherever you can, but really, you're much better off trying to build an audience with the people who are already here.
Share a new creative tool you've started using? Maybe something like 'Audacity'. That's one I've started using in the last year or so. It's really useful for editing audio things, and is much simpler to use than more professional recording software like 'Cubase' and so on. And it's free! 😎