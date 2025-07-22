Writing Prompt 125
Prompt Station
A new episode of my podcast is available here. This one and the next one are poetry episodes.
If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
While you’re here, subscribe please and join in Thursday’s SPAWN session, a Substack social hangout and the monthly Song Title Poetry. To my loyal subscribers, thank you for supporting independent writers.
The support of paid subscribers keeps the prompts and the Writer Pilgrim page going. If you can, please consider going paid. If you find you are too tight with money, share, leave comments and restack Writer Pilgrim stories, poems and prompts. Thank you!
Prompt Station is one of the features of Writer Pilgrim that gets the most views along with SPAWN on Thursdays and Song Title Poetry on the first Friday of the month. For those who want to support me keeping this publication alive, go for one of the paid options and you get the podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds included.
Oh , tennis .
Wimbledon
I finished with tennis
When I was a young one
It was too hot in the American South
And an asphalt court breathed heat from its mouth
It was drudgery to bike to the park
The heat was overwhelming
Too bad it wasn't dark
I played at college in the cooler night
It was mostly fun with friends to light
Our evenings when getting away from the books
But that was the ending and not a second look
So, I'm not impressed by tennis stars
When we played it was come as you are
Fun not fighting was our love game
And it has never been the same.
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!
Love - Forty
“We are almost there!” squealed 11 year old Becky Simmons. “I can’t believe I am going to Wimbledon.”
“Me either!” agreed her mother, Dolores with a hint of trepidation in her voice as she glanced at her husband. “How did you get tickets again?” she asked.
Tim replied without taking his focus off the road. “A friend of a friend had them and couldn’t use them. I heard about it and made an offer. The rest is history.”
Becky’s voice kept raising as she recounted past games she had studied. Her brothers and sisters listened with glazed looks in their eyes.
Under Becky's stream of excited chatter her mother asked in a low voice, “How can we afford this? Plane tickets, hotel rooms, car rental, food, Wimbledon tickets, for two weeks.” Her concern knew that everything was out of their price range yet here they were.
“… and Sinner and Swiatek are going to be there. We are going to see these great players.” Becky paused long enough for a breath of fresh air. “And we are sitting at center court! Have I thanked you Daddy? Thank you for this.”
“Anything for you. You need to keep practicing real hard so that one day you will be playing on the grass.”
“I will!” she exclaimed loudly. “I am going to be the best tennis player in the world.” She was practically bouncing in her seat as her brother rolled his eyes at this statement. He glanced quickly at the mirror and saw that his father had fixed him with a look. Robbie looked away quickly before anything could be said.
“Will I get to practice while I am here?” Becky asked.
“We will see,” replied her mother. “Your father needs to concentrate right now on his driving,” as she had noticed the crowds had increased.
Becky loudly talked about the play by play of a match she had watched on television. Underneath this Dolores seethed.
“You didn’t answer my question,” she quietly stated.
With a quick glance Tim replied, “We need to let this go and enjoy ourselves.”
“Special lessons with that famous coach? All the best tournaments? And now this?”
Tim quietly turned his focus from Dolores to his reality. He was determined that they would enjoy it at any cost. What was about to befall them would only happen if Becky’s child prodigy status didn’t hold up. His bargain with the devil was going to ruin them. They all would pay the price.
Quickly he glanced at Becky and smiled. He had held up his end of the bargain. Now it was all up to her.