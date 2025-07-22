Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
6h

Oh , tennis .

Wimbledon

I finished with tennis

When I was a young one

It was too hot in the American South

And an asphalt court breathed heat from its mouth

It was drudgery to bike to the park

The heat was overwhelming

Too bad it wasn't dark

I played at college in the cooler night

It was mostly fun with friends to light

Our evenings when getting away from the books

But that was the ending and not a second look

So, I'm not impressed by tennis stars

When we played it was come as you are

Fun not fighting was our love game

And it has never been the same.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
5h

Love - Forty

“We are almost there!” squealed 11 year old Becky Simmons. “I can’t believe I am going to Wimbledon.”

“Me either!” agreed her mother, Dolores with a hint of trepidation in her voice as she glanced at her husband. “How did you get tickets again?” she asked.

Tim replied without taking his focus off the road. “A friend of a friend had them and couldn’t use them. I heard about it and made an offer. The rest is history.”

Becky’s voice kept raising as she recounted past games she had studied. Her brothers and sisters listened with glazed looks in their eyes.

Under Becky's stream of excited chatter her mother asked in a low voice, “How can we afford this? Plane tickets, hotel rooms, car rental, food, Wimbledon tickets, for two weeks.” Her concern knew that everything was out of their price range yet here they were.

“… and Sinner and Swiatek are going to be there. We are going to see these great players.” Becky paused long enough for a breath of fresh air. “And we are sitting at center court! Have I thanked you Daddy? Thank you for this.”

“Anything for you. You need to keep practicing real hard so that one day you will be playing on the grass.”

“I will!” she exclaimed loudly. “I am going to be the best tennis player in the world.” She was practically bouncing in her seat as her brother rolled his eyes at this statement. He glanced quickly at the mirror and saw that his father had fixed him with a look. Robbie looked away quickly before anything could be said.

“Will I get to practice while I am here?” Becky asked.

“We will see,” replied her mother. “Your father needs to concentrate right now on his driving,” as she had noticed the crowds had increased.

Becky loudly talked about the play by play of a match she had watched on television. Underneath this Dolores seethed.

“You didn’t answer my question,” she quietly stated.

With a quick glance Tim replied, “We need to let this go and enjoy ourselves.”

“Special lessons with that famous coach? All the best tournaments? And now this?”

Tim quietly turned his focus from Dolores to his reality. He was determined that they would enjoy it at any cost. What was about to befall them would only happen if Becky’s child prodigy status didn’t hold up. His bargain with the devil was going to ruin them. They all would pay the price.

Quickly he glanced at Becky and smiled. He had held up his end of the bargain. Now it was all up to her.

