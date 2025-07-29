Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
8h

No more room on the bench

An idea that works in a cinch

Fall down where you are

and sleep, not going too far

They all seem tired to me

but not homeless or free

The weight of the world

OnTheir shoulders, a heavy pearl

Sleep my lovelies, no rain in the air

Escape the bad news,

Sleep without care.

When you awake, your troubles will always be there !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Kate
3h

“Why didn’t the third wheel take her shoes off?” John wondered as he took in the scene. “Feels like, if you’re going to hang out, and nap with the couple you’re stalking, then you need to go all in.”

“You think the weirdest things, John,” I said. “I reckon the two Shoeless-Joes were doing yoga in the park and Joan from the Anti-Yoga Authority knocked over their downward dogs.”

“I guess her dogs were barking too loud, so she had to leave her runners on?”

“Well, she’s a might uptight, John. And obviously worn out from saving the parks.”

“Odd that they’re all sleeping together though, right? I mean should we check on them or something?” John frowned, suddenly concerned.

“I suppose so, John,” I said. “Let’s go.”

We held hands as we snuck up on Joan, Shoeless Jo and Joanne, lying there in cool, lush grass right near the curb.

“Why are they so close to the curb?” John whispered. “What if a car rolled too far up and over them?” He looked really worried now and it was adorable.

“I don’t know, John,” I whispered back. “Maybe they’re waiting for their getaway car.”

“Mmm, makes sense. They’re only masquerading as Yoga-Warriors and Joan is a double agent. See? She is really in Savasana. Soon they’ll all make a break for it.”

“Is it a pose, though, John? You were going to check on them.”

“Oh yeah.”

He checked.

“They’re all breathing.”

“Good, John. Shall we go get dinner then?” I tugged him away from our three sleeping beauties and he grinned at me.

He was so beautiful, my breath caught and I couldn’t say anything more. His eyes sparkled and he reached to pull me close.

“I love you,” he whispered into my hair.

“I love you too, John.”

