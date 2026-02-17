Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
6h

Such a pretty boat

With a garden afloat

A Pretty sight

In a city of light

Could it be Paris ?

I wouldn't dare if

I won a expenses paid

Trip to the city

What a darn pity

That I am a stay at home

Happy to live like a gnome

I want a garden on land

I' ll soon take a stand

And plant my seeds

Sometimes, beauty is all we need .

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture