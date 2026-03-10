Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
9h

The Sight of Angels

Angels have been sighted lately

Did they put up a net to catch

A few who were caught so greatly,

Has Heaven become unlatched ?

Strange appearances all over

These are metallic, I realize

But true apparitions hover

In JERUSALEM 's blue skies

Cherubs sit and look so cute

Do they really look like that ?

Of course they are all mute

They remain where they sat

True angels are more like men

They do have wings for moving

They speak to men and say " Amen "!

"God is with us" is so soothing.

Is it the end of the age,

Will Jesus return soon ?

We'll keep turning the page

And count each month's blood moon !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

